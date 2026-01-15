Whole Health Summit at McAllen VA Clinic
When:
Fri. Jan 30, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT
Where:
901 East Hackberry Avenue
McAllen, TX
Cost:
Free
Whole Health Summit
Veterans—discover VA’s Whole Health approach. Learn simple ways to feel better and live well:
- Pain relief: Battlefield Acupuncture
- Stress control: Meditation & Guided Imagery
- Strength & balance: Yoga & Tai Chi
- Better sleep tips
- Lifestyle changes to prevent chronic conditions
Meet VA experts, enjoy refreshments, win prizes.
Questions? Call