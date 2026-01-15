Skip to Content

Whole Health Summit at McAllen VA Clinic

When:

Fri. Jan 30, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Where:

901 East Hackberry Avenue

McAllen, TX

Cost:

Free

Veterans—discover VA’s Whole Health approach. Learn simple ways to feel better and live well:

  • Pain relief: Battlefield Acupuncture
  • Stress control: Meditation & Guided Imagery
  • Strength & balance: Yoga & Tai Chi
  • Better sleep tips
  • Lifestyle changes to prevent chronic conditions
  •  

Meet VA experts, enjoy refreshments, win prizes.
Questions? Call .

