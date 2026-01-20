Skip to Content

Food Distribution at Harlingen VA Health Care Center

Veterans, join us for a Free Food Distribution on Friday, Feb. 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Harlingen Health Care Center. No sign-up needed—just bring your VA ID.

When:

Fri. Feb 20, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Where:

2601 Veterans Drive

Harlingen, TX

Cost:

Free

Veterans, we’ve got you covered.

Join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with RGV Food Bank.

Event Details

  • Date: Friday, February 20, 2026
  • Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
  • Location: Harlingen Clinical Center (HCC)

What to expect:

  • Fresh food and pantry items at no cost
  • Quick and easy drive-through service
  • Support from your local VA team

No registration forms required. Just bring your VA ID or proof of Veteran status.

Questions? Call CDCE at . We're here for you. 

