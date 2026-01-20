Food Distribution at Harlingen VA Health Care Center
Veterans, join us for a Free Food Distribution on Friday, Feb. 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Harlingen Health Care Center. No sign-up needed—just bring your VA ID.
When:
Fri. Feb 20, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
2601 Veterans Drive
Harlingen, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans, we’ve got you covered.
Join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with RGV Food Bank.
Event Details
- Date: Friday, February 20, 2026
- Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Harlingen Clinical Center (HCC)
What to expect:
- Fresh food and pantry items at no cost
- Quick and easy drive-through service
- Support from your local VA team
No registration forms required. Just bring your VA ID or proof of Veteran status.
Questions? Call CDCE at