Food Distribution at Laredo VA Clinic
Veterans, join us for another food distribution at Laredo VA Clinic, Wednesday, Feb 11 from 9-11 A.M. Just bring your VA ID and we got you covered.
When:
Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
4602 North Bartlett Avenue
Laredo, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans, we’ve got you covered.
Join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with South Texas Food Bank, until supplies last.
Fresh food and pantry items at no cost.
Quick and easy drive-through service.
Support from your local VA team.
No registration forms required.
Just bring your VA ID or proof of Veteran status.
Questions? Call CDCE at