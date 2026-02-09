Veterans, join us for another food distribution at Laredo VA Clinic, Wednesday, Feb 11 from 9-11 A.M. Just bring your VA ID and we got you covered.

Veterans, we’ve got you covered.

Join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with South Texas Food Bank, until supplies last.

Fresh food and pantry items at no cost.

Quick and easy drive-through service.

Support from your local VA team.

No registration forms required.

Just bring your VA ID or proof of Veteran status.

Questions? Call CDCE at . We're here for you.