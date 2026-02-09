Skip to Content

Food Distribution at Laredo VA Clinic

Veterans, join us for another food distribution at Laredo VA Clinic, Wednesday, Feb 11 from 9-11 A.M. Just bring your VA ID and we got you covered.

When:

Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Where:

4602 North Bartlett Avenue

Laredo, TX

Cost:

Free

Veterans, we’ve got you covered.

Join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with South Texas Food Bank, until supplies last. 

Fresh food and pantry items at no cost.
Quick and easy drive-through service.
Support from your local VA team.
No registration forms required.
Just bring your VA ID or proof of Veteran status.

Questions? Call CDCE at . We're here for you.

