Food Distribution at McAllen VA Clinic

Join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with RGV Food Bank, Thursday Mar 12, 9 a.m. until supplies last.

When:

Thu. Mar 12, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Where:

901 East Hackberry Avenue

McAllen, TX

Cost:

Free

Veterans, we’ve got you covered.

Event Details
Date: Thursday, March 12
Time: 9:00 a.m. – (While supplies last)
Location: McAllen VA Clinic

What to expect:

Fresh food and pantry items at no cost
Quick and easy drive-through service
Support from your local VA team
No registration forms required

Just bring your VA ID or proof of Veteran status.

Questions? Call CDCE at . We're here for you

