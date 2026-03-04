Food Distribution at McAllen VA Clinic
Join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with RGV Food Bank, Thursday Mar 12, 9 a.m. until supplies last.
When:
Thu. Mar 12, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
901 East Hackberry Avenue
McAllen, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans, we’ve got you covered.
Event Details
Date: Thursday, March 12
Time: 9:00 a.m. – (While supplies last)
Location: McAllen VA Clinic
What to expect:
Fresh food and pantry items at no cost
Quick and easy drive-through service
Support from your local VA team
No registration forms required
Just bring your VA ID or proof of Veteran status.
Questions? Call CDCE at