Blood Drive at Harlingen
Give blood, save lives. Join us 1 April at 6710 W. Expressway, Harlingen 78552 for a blood drive to support patients in our community.
When:
Wed. Apr 1, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
Bloodmobile
6710 W. Expressway
Harlingen, TX
Cost:
Free
Patients in our region depend on donated blood. Your one donation can help save up to three lives.
Join VA Harlingen in collaboration with Vitalant on April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloodmobile, 6710 W Expressway, Harlingen.
Eat before you donate and bring your ID. For more information, call VA Volunteer Services at