Blood Drive at Harlingen

Give blood, save lives. Join us 1 April at 6710 W. Expressway, Harlingen 78552 for a blood drive to support patients in our community.

Patients in our region depend on donated blood. Your one donation can help save up to three lives.

Join VA Harlingen in collaboration with Vitalant on April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloodmobile, 6710 W Expressway, Harlingen.

Eat before you donate and bring your ID. For more information, call VA Volunteer Services at or Vitalant at .