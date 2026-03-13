Skip to Content

Blood Drive at Corpus Christi West Point VA

Join us at Corpus Christi West Point VA on April 2 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at 925 S. Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416. Donate blood. Save lives.

When:

Thu. Apr 2, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Where:

Bloodmobile will be on the parking lot.

925 South Padre Island Drive

Corpus Christi, TX

Cost:

Free

Your one donation can help save up to three lives.

Join Corpus Christi West Point VA in collaboration with Corpus Christi Coastal Bend Blood Center on April 2 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at 925 S. Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416

Eat before you donate and bring your ID. For more information, call VA Volunteer Services at or the blood center at .

Other VA events

Last updated: 