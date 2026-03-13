Blood Drive at Corpus Christi West Point VA
Join us at Corpus Christi West Point VA on April 2 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at 925 S. Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416. Donate blood. Save lives.
When:
Thu. Apr 2, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
Bloodmobile will be on the parking lot.
925 South Padre Island Drive
Corpus Christi, TX
Cost:
Free
Your one donation can help save up to three lives.
Join Corpus Christi West Point VA in collaboration with Corpus Christi Coastal Bend Blood Center on April 2 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at 925 S. Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416
Eat before you donate and bring your ID. For more information, call VA Volunteer Services at