Blood Drive at Corpus Christi West Point VA

Bloodmobile will be on the parking lot.

Join us at Corpus Christi West Point VA on April 2 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at 925 S. Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416. Donate blood. Save lives.

Your one donation can help save up to three lives.

Join Corpus Christi West Point VA in collaboration with Corpus Christi Coastal Bend Blood Center on April 2 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at 925 S. Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78416

Eat before you donate and bring your ID. For more information, call VA Volunteer Services at or the blood center at .