Food Distribution at Harlingen Health Care Center
Veterans, join us Thursday, April 9 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. for a food distribution at Harlingen Health Care Center. Bring your VA identification card and we'll see you there!
When:
Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
2601 Veterans Drive
Harlingen, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans, we’ve got you covered.
Join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with RGV Food Bank.
Event Details
Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. – (While supplies last)
Location: Harlingen Clinical Center (HCC)
What to expect:
Fresh food and pantry items at no cost.
Quick and easy drive-through service.
Support from your local VA team.
No registration forms required.
Just bring your VA ID or proof of Veteran status.
Questions? Call CDCE at