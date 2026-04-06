Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Veterans, join us Thursday, April 9 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. for a food distribution at Harlingen Health Care Center. Bring your VA identification card and we'll see you there!

Veterans, we’ve got you covered.

Join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with RGV Food Bank.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – (While supplies last)

Location: Harlingen Clinical Center (HCC)

What to expect:

Fresh food and pantry items at no cost.

Quick and easy drive-through service.

Support from your local VA team.

No registration forms required.



Just bring your VA ID or proof of Veteran status.

Questions? Call CDCE at . We're here for you.