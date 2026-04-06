Food Distribution at Maverick County, Eagle Pass

Veterans, join us for another Food Distribution at the Maverick County Food Pantry located at 1823 S. Veterans Blvd Eagle Pass, Texas 78852 this Thursday, April 9 from 9:00 a.m. to noon or until supplies last.

Veterans, we invite you to attend the Food Distribution Event at the Maverick County Food Pantry located at 1823 S. Veterans Blvd Eagle Pass, Texas 78852, in partnership with South Texas Food Bank.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or until supplies last. We aim to provide essential food items to our Veterans and their families.

To ensure a smooth and efficient process, please bring your Veterans ID card and remain in your vehicle as our dedicated VA staff verifies your eligibility. Once your eligibility is confirmed, our team of volunteers will place the food items directly into the trunk or bed of your vehicle.

Our priority is the safety and well-being of everyone involved.

Thank you for your service. We look forward to seeing you at the event!