Whole Health Summit at Harlingen Health Care Center

Join us at the Whole Health Summit on April 24 in Harlingen Health Care Center, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Ready to take charge of your well‑being? Join us at the Whole Health Summit on April 24 in Harlingen.

Learn simple ways to support your health based on what matters most to you.

• Whole Health introduction

• Battlefield acupuncture

• Meditation and guided imagery

• Yoga and Tai Chi

• Sleep and lifestyle support

• Info tables, partners, My HealtheVet signup, refreshments, and door prizes giveaways

Friday, April 24, 2026

9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Harlingen VA Health Care Center

2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen, TX 78550



Questions? Call Alfredo Salazar III at 956‑281‑4582.

This public event may be photographed. Tell staff if you prefer not to be included.