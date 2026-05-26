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Food Distribution at Harlingen VA Health Care Center

Veterans, join us for another food distribution in partnership with RGV Food Bank on June 11 from 9 am until supplies last.

When:

Thu. Jun 11, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Where:

2601 Veterans Drive

Harlingen, TX

Cost:

Free

Veterans, we’ve got you covered.

Join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with RGV Food Bank.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. – (While supplies last)
Location: Harlingen Clinical Center (HCC)

What to expect:
Fresh food and pantry items at no cost.
Quick and easy drive-through service.
Support from your local VA team.
No registration forms required.

Just bring your VA ID or proof of Veteran status.
Questions? Call CDCE at . We're here for you.

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