Food Distribution at Harlingen VA Health Care Center

Thu. Jun 11, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Veterans, join us for another food distribution in partnership with RGV Food Bank on June 11 from 9 am until supplies last.

Veterans, we’ve got you covered.

Join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with RGV Food Bank.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – (While supplies last)

Location: Harlingen Clinical Center (HCC)

What to expect:

Fresh food and pantry items at no cost.

Quick and easy drive-through service.

Support from your local VA team.

No registration forms required.

Just bring your VA ID or proof of Veteran status.

Questions? Call CDCE at . We're here for you.