Blood Drive at McAllen VA

Save lives. Donate blood. Join McAllen VA in partnership with Vitalant on June 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. inside the Vitalant BloodMobile parked at the McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic parking lot.

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is partnering with Vitalant Blood Donation to help hospital patients in our community. Every donation impacts more lives.

Join McAllen VA in partnership with Vitalant on June 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Vitalant BloodMobile parked in the Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic parking lot.

Eat before you donate and bring your I.D. For more information, call VA Volunteer Services at .