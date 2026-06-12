Harlingen VA Health Care Center: 4th of July, Freedom 250 and VHA 80 Years of Service Celebration
Join us at the Harlingen VA Health Care Center on June 26 from 10 AM to 1 PM for our 4th of July, Freedom 250, and VHA 80-Year celebrations!
When:
Fri. Jun 26, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
2601 Veterans Drive
Harlingen, TX
Cost:
Free
VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend invites Veterans, families, caregivers, and community partners to our upcoming 4th of July, Freedom 250, and VHA 80-Year celebrations happening at:
Harlingen VA Health Care Center
June 26
10 AM – 1 PM
Stop by to enjoy the festivities and learn more about the health care services, benefits, and support programs available to Veterans in your community.
We look forward to celebrating with you!