Corpus Christi West Point VA: 4th of July, Freedom 250 and VHA 80 Years of Service Celebration

Join us at the Corpus Christi West Point VA on July 1 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM for our 4th of July, Freedom 250, and VHA 80-Year celebrations!

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend invites Veterans, families, caregivers, and community partners to our upcoming 4th of July, Freedom 250, and VHA 80-Year celebrations happening at:

Corpus Christi West Point VA

July 1

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Stop by to enjoy the festivities and learn more about the health care services, benefits, and support programs available to Veterans in your community.

We look forward to celebrating with you!