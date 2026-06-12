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Laredo VA: 4th of July, Freedom 250 and VHA 80 Years of Service Celebration

Join us at Laredo VA on July 2 from 11:30 AM to 1 PM for our 4th of July, Freedom 250, and VHA 80-Year celebration!

When:

Thu. Jul 2, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

4602 North Bartlett Avenue

Laredo, TX

Cost:

Free

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend invites Veterans, families, caregivers, and community partners to our upcoming 4th of July, Freedom 250, and VHA 80-Year celebrations happening at:

Laredo VA
July 2
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

We will be providing hot dogs during the celebration period. 

 We look forward to celebrating with you!

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