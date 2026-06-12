Laredo VA: 4th of July, Freedom 250 and VHA 80 Years of Service Celebration

Join us at Laredo VA on July 2 from 11:30 AM to 1 PM for our 4th of July, Freedom 250, and VHA 80-Year celebration!

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend invites Veterans, families, caregivers, and community partners to our upcoming 4th of July, Freedom 250, and VHA 80-Year celebrations happening at:

Laredo VA

July 2

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

We will be providing hot dogs during the celebration period.

We look forward to celebrating with you!