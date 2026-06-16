VA Whole Health Summit at Corpus Christi West Point VA

Join us at the VA Whole Health Summit, Wednesday, July 15 from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm at Corpus Christi West Point VA

Veteran, families, and caregivers are invited to learn how VA's Whole Health System can support your well-being. Discover simple ways to take charge of your health and focus on what matters to you.

What you'll experience

Introduction to Whole Health: Learn how Whole Health puts your goals first.

Clinical Hypnosis: Therapeutic techniques guiding you into state of focused attention and deep relaxation.

Lifestyle Medicine: Explore healthy habits for long-term wellness.

Meditation and Guided Imagery: Calm your mind and build resilience.

Yoga & Tai Chi: Improved balance and strength through gentle movement.

What's on site

Information tables with VA health teams and community partners.

Sign-up for My HealtheVet.

Free refreshments.

Free giveaway door prizes throughout the event.

For more information call Alfredo Salazar III at .