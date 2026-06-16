VA Whole Health Summit at Corpus Christi West Point VA
Join us at the VA Whole Health Summit, Wednesday, July 15 from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm at Corpus Christi West Point VA
When:
Wed. Jul 15, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT
Where:
2nd floor
925 South Padre Island Drive
Corpus Christi, TX
Cost:
Free
Veteran, families, and caregivers are invited to learn how VA's Whole Health System can support your well-being. Discover simple ways to take charge of your health and focus on what matters to you.
What you'll experience
Introduction to Whole Health: Learn how Whole Health puts your goals first.
Clinical Hypnosis: Therapeutic techniques guiding you into state of focused attention and deep relaxation.
Lifestyle Medicine: Explore healthy habits for long-term wellness.
Meditation and Guided Imagery: Calm your mind and build resilience.
Yoga & Tai Chi: Improved balance and strength through gentle movement.
What's on site
Information tables with VA health teams and community partners.
Sign-up for My HealtheVet.
Free refreshments.
Free giveaway door prizes throughout the event.
For more information call Alfredo Salazar III at