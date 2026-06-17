VA Community Mental Health Summit
Beyond the Battlefield: Addressing Moral Injury, Chronic Pain and Healing Join us on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library for a meaningful conversation about the challenges many Veterans carry long after service ends. This summit brings together Veterans, families, caregivers, and mental health providers to explore moral injury, chronic pain, and pathways to healing - because recovery does not stop at the battlefield. Can't attend in person? Virtual attendance is available. Be sure to register to receive your link the day of the event. McAllen Public Library | 1004 N 23rd St, McAllen, TX 78504
When:
Fri. Jul 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
McAllen Public Library
4001 North 23rd Street
McAllen, TX
Cost:
Free
Registration is open to Veterans, their families, caregivers, and mental health providers. You can register anytime - right up to and including the day of the event. We encourage you to register early to secure your spot - and be eligible for prize giveaways at the event.
Veterans, families, caregivers, and mental health providers, join our annual VA Community Mental Health Summit. Come learn about moral injury, chronic pain, and healing. Virtual attendance is available.
Agenda
9:00 a.m. – 9:25 a.m. Color Guard Ceremony & Welcome Remarks
9:25 a.m. – 10:25 a.m. Moral Injury: Definition, Theory, Assessment, and Treatment
10:25 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Moral Injury: The Lived Experience
11:00 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. Break
11:20 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Chronic Pain: Introduction to Clinical Hypnosis for Chronic pain and Battlefield Acupuncture
12:30 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. Access: Mental Health Treatment Coordinators
12:50 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. National Veteran Creative Arts Competition Medalist & Closing Remarks
Three CEUs will be available for clinicians who are registered and attend the full event.
Can't attend in person? Virtual attendance is available. Be sure to register to receive your link the day of the event.
Contact: Jessica.Carmona@va.gov