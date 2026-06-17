Beyond the Battlefield: Addressing Moral Injury, Chronic Pain and Healing Join us on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library for a meaningful conversation about the challenges many Veterans carry long after service ends. This summit brings together Veterans, families, caregivers, and mental health providers to explore moral injury, chronic pain, and pathways to healing - because recovery does not stop at the battlefield. Can't attend in person? Virtual attendance is available. Be sure to register to receive your link the day of the event. McAllen Public Library | 1004 N 23rd St, McAllen, TX 78504

Registration is open to Veterans, their families, caregivers, and mental health providers. You can register anytime - right up to and including the day of the event. We encourage you to register early to secure your spot - and be eligible for prize giveaways at the event.

Veterans, families, caregivers, and mental health providers, join our annual VA Community Mental Health Summit. Come learn about moral injury, chronic pain, and healing. Virtual attendance is available.

Agenda

9:00 a.m. – 9:25 a.m. Color Guard Ceremony & Welcome Remarks

9:25 a.m. – 10:25 a.m. Moral Injury: Definition, Theory, Assessment, and Treatment

10:25 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Moral Injury: The Lived Experience

11:00 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. Break

11:20 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Chronic Pain: Introduction to Clinical Hypnosis for Chronic pain and Battlefield Acupuncture

12:30 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. Access: Mental Health Treatment Coordinators

12:50 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. National Veteran Creative Arts Competition Medalist & Closing Remarks

Three CEUs will be available for clinicians who are registered and attend the full event.

Can't attend in person? Virtual attendance is available. Be sure to register to receive your link the day of the event.

Contact: Jessica.Carmona@va.gov