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Food Distribution at Harlingen VA Health Care Center

Veterans, join us on August 13 from 9 am to 11 am or while supplies last for another food distribution at Harlingen VA Health Care Center

When:

Thu. Aug 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Where:

2601 Veterans Drive

Harlingen, TX

Cost:

Free

Veterans, join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with Food Bank RGV.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. – (While supplies last)
Location: Harlingen VA Health Care Center (HCC)

What to expect:
Fresh food and pantry items at no cost.
Quick and easy drive-through service.
Support from your local VA team.
No registration forms required.

Just bring your VA ID or proof of Veteran status.
Questions? Call CDCE at . We're here for you.

Other VA events

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