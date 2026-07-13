Food Distribution at Harlingen VA Health Care Center
Veterans, join us on August 13 from 9 am to 11 am or while supplies last for another food distribution at Harlingen VA Health Care Center
When:
Thu. Aug 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
2601 Veterans Drive
Harlingen, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans, join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with Food Bank RGV.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. – (While supplies last)
Location: Harlingen VA Health Care Center (HCC)
What to expect:
Fresh food and pantry items at no cost.
Quick and easy drive-through service.
Support from your local VA team.
No registration forms required.
Just bring your VA ID or proof of Veteran status.
Questions? Call CDCE at