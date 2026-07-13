Food Distribution at McAllen VA Clinic

Thu. Sep 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Veterans, join us for another food distribution on September 10, from 9 to 11 am or while supplies last at the McAllen VA Clinic

Veterans, join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with Food Bank RGV.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – (While supplies last)

Location: McAllen VA Clinic

What to expect:

Fresh food and pantry items at no cost.

Quick and easy drive-through service.

Support from your local VA team.

No registration forms required.

Just bring your VA ID or proof of Veteran status.

Questions? Call CDCE at . We're here for you