Food Distribution at McAllen VA Clinic
Veterans, join us for another food distribution on September 10, from 9 to 11 am or while supplies last at the McAllen VA Clinic
When:
Thu. Sep 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
901 East Hackberry Avenue
McAllen, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans, join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with Food Bank RGV.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. – (While supplies last)
Location: McAllen VA Clinic
What to expect:
Fresh food and pantry items at no cost.
Quick and easy drive-through service.
Support from your local VA team.
No registration forms required.
Just bring your VA ID or proof of Veteran status.
Questions? Call CDCE at