Food Distribution at Laredo VA Clinic
Veterans, join us for a Free Food Distribution, Aug. 6 from 9 am until supplies last at Laredo VA Clinic.
When:
Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Where:
4602 North Bartlett Avenue
Laredo, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans, join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with South Texas Food Bank.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. – (While supplies last)
Location: Laredo VA Clinic
What to expect:
Fresh food and pantry items at no cost.
Quick and easy drive-through service.
Support from your local VA team.
No registration forms required.
Just bring your VA ID or proof of Veteran status.
Questions? Call CDCE at