VA Whole Health Summit at Laredo
Take charge of your health and focus on what matters most to you. Veterans, families, and caregivers can explore simple ways to feel better and live well — all in one day, close to home.
When:
Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
University of Texas Education & Research Center at Laredo
1937 E. Bustamante Street
Laredo, TX
Cost:
Free
You've earned care that starts with your goals, not a checklist. At the VA Whole Health Summit, you'll try hands-on ways to feel stronger, calmer, and more in control of your health.
Come learn what fits your life:
- Introduction to Whole Health — see how your goals come first
- Clinical Hypnosis — guided techniques for focus and deep relaxation
- Lifestyle Medicine — healthy habits that last
- Meditation and Guided Imagery — calm your mind and build resilience
- Yoga and Tai Chi — better balance and strength through gentle movement
While you're there, you can also visit health teams and community partners, get help signing up for My HealtheVet, enjoy free refreshments, and win door prizes.
Date
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Start time
9:30 a.m.
End time
2:00 p.m.
Time zone
Central Time (Laredo, TX)
Location type
In person
Venue / location name
UT Texas Education & Research Center
Address
1937 E. Bustamante Street, Laredo, Texas 78041
Cost
Free
Registration required?
No — walk-ins welcome
Point of contact
Alfredo Salazar III,
Who should attend
Veterans, families, and caregivers