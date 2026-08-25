VA Whole Health Summit at Laredo

Take charge of your health and focus on what matters most to you. Veterans, families, and caregivers can explore simple ways to feel better and live well — all in one day, close to home.

You've earned care that starts with your goals, not a checklist. At the VA Whole Health Summit, you'll try hands-on ways to feel stronger, calmer, and more in control of your health.

Come learn what fits your life:

Introduction to Whole Health — see how your goals come first

Clinical Hypnosis — guided techniques for focus and deep relaxation

Lifestyle Medicine — healthy habits that last

Meditation and Guided Imagery — calm your mind and build resilience

Yoga and Tai Chi — better balance and strength through gentle movement

While you're there, you can also visit health teams and community partners, get help signing up for My HealtheVet, enjoy free refreshments, and win door prizes.

Date

Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Start time

9:30 a.m.

End time

2:00 p.m.

Time zone

Central Time (Laredo, TX)

Location type

In person

Venue / location name

UT Texas Education & Research Center

Address

1937 E. Bustamante Street, Laredo, Texas 78041

Cost

Free

Registration required?

No — walk-ins welcome

Point of contact

Alfredo Salazar III,

Who should attend

Veterans, families, and caregivers