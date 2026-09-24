Women Veterans event brings connection to the Rio Grande Valley

Sisters in Service event in Weslaco on Oct. 17 connects you with other women who served, VA women's health staff and local support.

If you're a woman who served, this women Veterans event in Weslaco is your chance to connect with others who get it — and with the care you've earned.

Too many women who served feel like they're navigating alone. You showed up when it counted. You shouldn't have to figure out your next step by yourself.

On Friday, Oct. 17, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) invites you to Sisters in Service, a gathering built for women Veterans in the Rio Grande Valley. Come as you are. Bring a friend who served.

What the day gives you

You'll spend the day with three things in one place:

Other women Veterans who understand your experience.

VA staff who focus on women's health care and can answer your questions.

Local support you can tap into across the Rio Grande Valley.

No pressure, no paperwork marathon; just a warm room and people ready to help.

The details

Sisters in Service - Friday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Tropical Texas Behavioral Health Conference Center 2215 W. Business 83, Weslaco, TX 78596

How to join

Mark Friday, Oct. 17 on your calendar. Call to ask a question or let us know you're coming: Lorrie Cuartas at or Fraki Loya at . Show up — and bring another woman Veteran with you.

Not ready to commit? You can still learn what VA offers women who served. Explore women Veterans health care any time.

Skip this one and you might miss the person who becomes your go-to when you need backup. This is a low-cost way to find your people close to home.

Want more stories like this? Read Veterans coverage on VA News.