Join a virtual panel on mental health, peer support and crisis help for Veterans now serving as first responders. Oct. 8, 12 p.m. Central.

If you serve as a law enforcement or first responder after your military service, you carry a double weight: the calls you can't un-see and the stress you bring home. Asking for support isn't weakness. It keeps you sharp, steady and ready for the next call.

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System invites you to a free virtual panel, Behind the Badge, Beyond the Uniform, on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 12 p.m. Central. Join from anywhere.

What you'll get from this hour

The panel gives you three clear things:

Support you can use now. Hear about peer support, counseling, crisis help and employee assistance — for you and your family. Straight talk on stigma. Learn why reaching out is a sign of strength and self-awareness, not weakness. Early signs to watch for. Spot when you or a teammate may need help, and stay effective on the job.

Representatives from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), law enforcement, fire service and emergency response will share the resources they offer and answer your questions.

You've had everyone's back for years. This is a room that has yours.

How to join

Register and join through the Microsoft Teams meeting link.

Have questions? Contact Dr. Jessica Carmona at .

Want to learn more first? Explore VA mental health care and read more stories on VA News. (Editor: confirm final internal VA News link before publishing.)

In crisis? Help is here now. Call the Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988, then Press 1, or text 838255. It's free, confidential and available 24/7.

This event does not endorse any nongovernmental organization.