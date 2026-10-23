Food Distribution at Maverick County
Bring a valid Veteran ID to the Nov. 16 food distribution in Eagle Pass and take home fresh produce and pantry staples. Supplies are limited.
When:
Mon. Nov 16, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
Maverick County Food Pantry
1823 S. Veterans Blvd., Eagle Pass, Texas 78852
Eagle Pass, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans and families: Bring a valid Veteran ID for fresh produce and pantry staples Nov. 16 in Eagle Pass.
Where: Maverick County Food Pantry, 1823 S. Veterans Blvd., Eagle Pass, Texas 78852
When: Monday, Nov. 16, at 9 a.m. until supplies last
What to do:
- Bring the Veteran’s valid ID.
- Stay in your vehicle. VA staff will check the ID.
- Leave space in your trunk. Volunteers will load your food.
Questions? Call Voluntary Services at