Skip to Content

Food Distribution at Maverick County

Bring a valid Veteran ID to the Nov. 16 food distribution in Eagle Pass and take home fresh produce and pantry staples. Supplies are limited.

When:

Mon. Nov 16, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Where:

Maverick County Food Pantry

1823 S. Veterans Blvd., Eagle Pass, Texas 78852

Eagle Pass, TX

Cost:

Free

Veterans and families: Bring a valid Veteran ID for fresh produce and pantry staples Nov. 16 in Eagle Pass.

Where: Maverick County Food Pantry, 1823 S. Veterans Blvd., Eagle Pass, Texas 78852

When: Monday, Nov. 16, at 9 a.m. until supplies last

What to do:

  1. Bring the Veteran’s valid ID.
  2. Stay in your vehicle. VA staff will check the ID.
  3. Leave space in your trunk. Volunteers will load your food.

Questions? Call Voluntary Services at .

Other VA events

Last updated: 