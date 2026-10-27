Veterans Day Benefits Fair at McAllen VA Clinic

Get answers about your benefits at the McAllen VA Veterans Day and Benefits Fair. Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring a friend, spouse or caregiver.

McAllen Veterans: You earned your benefits. Come ask questions.

Join the Veterans Day and Benefits Fair at McAllen VA.

Nov. 10

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Celebrate Veterans Day and get answers in person. Bring a friend, a spouse, or a caregiver. We hope to see you there.