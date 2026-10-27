Veterans Day Benefits Fair and Homeless Veteran Stand Down

Get answers about your benefits and connect to support at the Harlingen Veterans Day and Benefits Fair and Stand Down. Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Harlingen Veterans: Your benefits are waiting. Come ask questions.

Join the Veterans Day and Benefits Fair at Harlingen VA Health Care Center.

Nov. 6

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event is also a Stand Down, a day of support for Veterans experiencing homelessness. Come get connected to services you’ve earned.

Bring a friend, a spouse, or a caregiver. We hope to see you there.