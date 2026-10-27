Food Distribution at McAllen VA Clinic
Bring a valid Veteran ID to the Nov. 12 food distribution at McAllen VA Clinic, with Food Bank of Rio Grande Valley. Stay in your car. Supplies are limited.
When:
Thu. Nov 12, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
901 East Hackberry Avenue
McAllen, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans, join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with Food Bank RGV.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. – (While supplies last)
Location: McAllen VA Clinic
What to do:
Bring the Veteran’s valid ID.
Stay in your vehicle. VA staff will check the ID.
Leave space in your trunk. Volunteers will load your food.
Questions? Call Volunteer Services at