Thu. Nov 12, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT

Bring a valid Veteran ID to the Nov. 12 food distribution at McAllen VA Clinic, with Food Bank of Rio Grande Valley. Stay in your car. Supplies are limited.

Veterans, join us for a Free Food Distribution Event in partnership with Food Bank RGV.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – (While supplies last)

Location: McAllen VA Clinic

What to do:

Bring the Veteran’s valid ID.

Stay in your vehicle. VA staff will check the ID.

Leave space in your trunk. Volunteers will load your food.

Questions? Call Volunteer Services at .