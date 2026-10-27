Food Distribution at Laredo VA Clinic
Bring a valid Veteran ID to the Nov. 12 food distribution at the Laredo Outpatient Clinic, with South Texas Food Bank. Stay in your car. Supplies are limited.
When:
Thu. Nov 12, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CT
Where:
4602 North Bartlett Avenue
Laredo, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans and families: Bring a valid Veteran ID for food Nov. 12 in Laredo.
Where: Laredo VA Clinic, 4602 N. Bartlett Ave., Laredo, Texas 78041
In partnership with South Texas Food Bank
When: Thursday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m. until supplies last
What to do:
Bring a valid Veteran’s ID.
Stay in your vehicle. VA staff will check the ID.
Leave space in your trunk. Volunteers will load your food.
Questions? Call Volunteer Services at