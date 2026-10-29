Paths of Expression: Veteran Creative Arts Local Competition Exhibition

Veteran artists share their stories at a free art exhibition opening Nov. 5 in San Benito. Meet the artists and see award winners.

Veteran artists share their stories through art. Come see their work. Free on opening night. No RSVP needed.

Veteran artists enrolled in VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System are sharing their work. Join us Thursday, Nov. 5, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the San Benito Cultural Arts Center. We’ll open the Veterans Creative Arts Competition Exhibition and honor the award winners.

Art can help Veterans heal, connect, and say what words can’t. You’ll see paintings, sculpture, and more, from tender family moments to bold color and wildlife.

Just show up. Bring your family and friends. Meet the artists. Celebrate their talent.

Can’t make opening night? The exhibit runs Nov. 6 to Jan. 11. Veterans get in free. Public admission is the regular fee.

When: Thursday, Nov. 5, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: San Benito Cultural Arts Center, 225 E. Stenger St., San Benito, Texas 78586

Cost: Free for everyone on opening night. Nov. 6 to Jan. 11, free for Veterans and regular admission for the public.

Know a Veteran who creates? Share this event with them.

Event name: Paths of Expression: Veterans Art Exhibition