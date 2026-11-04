Give blood, help save lives at the McAllen VA blood drive
Walk in. Give blood. Help save lives. Find the Vitalant Blood Mobile in the McAllen VA Clinic parking lot Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to noon.
When:
Fri. Dec 4, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Parking lot
901 East Hackberry Avenue
McAllen, TX
Cost:
Free
Walk in. No appointment needed.
Walk into the Vitalant Blood Mobile in the McAllen VA Clinic parking lot Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to noon, and give blood.
You may never meet the person your gift helps. But one donation can help save up to three lives. That could be a Veteran, a family member, or a neighbor.
Give in three steps
- Come to the McAllen VA Clinic at 901 E. Hackberry Ave., McAllen, Texas 78501.
- Look for the Vitalant blood mobile in the parking lot and check in.
- Roll up your sleeve and give.
Want a set time?
Walk-ins are welcome. If you would rather plan ahead, call
One gift. Up to three lives helped. Join us Dec. 4.
For more ways VA supports Veterans in your community, read VA News.