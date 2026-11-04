Give blood, help save lives at the McAllen VA blood drive

Walk in. Give blood. Help save lives. Find the Vitalant Blood Mobile in the McAllen VA Clinic parking lot Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to noon.

Walk in. No appointment needed.

Walk into the Vitalant Blood Mobile in the McAllen VA Clinic parking lot Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to noon, and give blood.

You may never meet the person your gift helps. But one donation can help save up to three lives. That could be a Veteran, a family member, or a neighbor.

Give in three steps

Come to the McAllen VA Clinic at 901 E. Hackberry Ave., McAllen, Texas 78501. Look for the Vitalant blood mobile in the parking lot and check in. Roll up your sleeve and give.

Want a set time?

Walk-ins are welcome. If you would rather plan ahead, call to schedule an appointment. You can also read Vitalant blood donation information to check donor requirements before you come.

One gift. Up to three lives helped. Join us Dec. 4.

For more ways VA supports Veterans in your community, read VA News.