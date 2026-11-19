Veterans, families and caregivers: see the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) bring specialists to Harlingen VA Health Care Center, Nov. 20.

Specialists are joining your care team in Harlingen, and you are invited to see it happen.

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System (VCBHCS) and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) will sign a partnership on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. UTRGV specialists will work inside the Harlingen VA Health Care Center. You will get digestive, bone and joint care close to home.

What this means for you

You have earned timely, excellent care. This partnership puts it where you already go.

More Veterans enroll in care here every year, and the need for specialty care grows with them. This partnership adds doctors, shortens the wait for appointments and keeps your care in a place you know and trust.

UTRGV also brings the next generation of care. Medical students, residents and fellows will train alongside VCBHCS teams and learn Veteran-centered care.

“Veterans have earned timely, excellent care,” said Dr. Jennifer A. Wood, chief of staff, VCBHCS. “This partnership brings top specialists to veterans close to home and gives us a strong base to do even more. We will keep listening to veterans’ needs and look at adding more specialties.”

Who should come

Veterans, families, caregivers, and Veterans service organizations (VSOs) are welcome. VSOs, please share this invitation with your members.

UTRGV leaders and staff are also invited to join us and celebrate the partnership.

Event details

When: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, 10 a.m. Central. Please arrive by 9:30 a.m.

Where: Harlingen VA Health Care Center, 2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen, Texas 78550

Parking: Park in the parking garage.

Cost: Free

What to expect

Arrive by 9:30 a.m. and park in the parking garage. You will see the partnership signed in a short ceremony at 10 a.m.

Questions?

Call or email hugo.martinez@va.gov.

Want to know about other upcoming events? See the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System events page. Read more Veteran stories on VA News.