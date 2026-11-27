Veterans, join us on Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. to learn about resources available to you through Whole Health.

Your goals come first. Join us for a day to relax, move, and learn habits that help you feel your best.

Come to the Whole Health Summit at the McAllen VA Clinic. Veterans, families, and caregivers are welcome.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026

9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

McAllen VA Clinic

What you’ll experience:

Whole Health intro: See how your goals come first.

Clinical hypnosis: Use guided focus to relax deeply.

Lifestyle medicine: Learn small daily habits that help you feel your best.

Meditation and guided imagery: Calm your mind and build resilience.

Yoga and tai chi: Try gentle movement for better balance and strength.

Also at the summit:

VA health teams and community partners ready to answer your questions

Help signing up for My HealtheVet

Free refreshments

Door prizes all day (you must be present to win)

Not sure where to start? Just come. Stay for one session or the whole day.

Questions? Call Alfredo Salazar III at .