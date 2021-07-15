 Skip to Content

Harlingen VA Clinic - campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Directions

Coming soon!

View on Facility locator.

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Coordinates:
26°10'14.24"N 97°40'4.58"W

Address:
Harlingen VA Clinic
2601 Veterans Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550-8942

Intersection:
Veterans Drive & Treasure Hills Boulevard

Harlingen Facility Map (PDF)
Last updated: