Harlingen VA Clinic - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
Coming soon!
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Coordinates:
26°10'14.24"N 97°40'4.58"W
Address:
Harlingen VA Clinic
2601 Veterans Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550-8942
Intersection:
Veterans Drive & Treasure Hills Boulevard