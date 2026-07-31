Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Texas Valley health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Care Coordinators are equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Connect with a care coordinator
Jenni H. Sujka PsyD
Psychologist, Care Coordinator
VA Texas Valley health care
Phone:
Email: jenni.sujka@va.gov
Hayley Willis LPC
Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor
VA Texas Valley health care
Phone:
Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
- Mental health care