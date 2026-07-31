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Veteran Care Coordinators

VA Texas Valley health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Care Coordinators are equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.

Connect with a care coordinator

Jenni H. Sujka PsyD

Psychologist, Care Coordinator

VA Texas Valley health care

Phone:

Email: jenni.sujka@va.gov

Hayley Willis LPC

Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor

VA Texas Valley health care

Phone:

Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care

We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:

  • Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
  • Substance use and alcohol treatment
  • Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
  • Mental health care

Other resources

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Texas Valley and how they can help.

  • Learn more about VA Texas Valley's comprehensive mental and behavioral health program.

Last updated: 