Corpus Christi VA Mobile Medical Unit
Services: Primary Care, Women's health, limited mental health, laboratory, and Audiology services. Most of our Primary Care will be by appointment, occasional walk-in available. Will not have pharmacy or radiology services. Patients with urgent healthcare needs should call or visit the nearest VA-staff clinic, urgent care clinic, or emergency department, use an in-network urgent care provider and be eligible to utilize VA's urgent care benefit and Veteran or caregiver must report emergency care to VA within 72 hours of the start of the emergency treatment.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri: Closed
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
American Legion
1701 S. Church St.
Rockport, TX 78382
How will I know if I’m eligible to be seen on the MMU?
If you are a VATVCBHCS enrolled Veteran who lives in the cities listed above or surrounding
areas, then you can be seen on the MMU.
What if I am not enrolled?
We will have staff on board the MMUs to assist with enrollment into VA healthcare. You can also visit
your local Veterans Service Officer for an enrollment application or you can call HEC Registration at 1-
application. Remember, you will need your DD Form 214 to enroll in VA healthcare. Once registered, we
will assign you to the closest VA-staffed outpatient clinic and schedule you into the MMU clinic location
nearest you.
If I am already enrolled in Primary Care at a VA-staffed outpatient clinic, will my assigned
Primary Care Provider (PCP) and VA-staffed outpatient clinic change?
No, you can remain with your assigned PCP and VA-staffed outpatient clinic; however, you can
choose to be re-assigned to a new PCP on the MMU.
Will I see my assigned PCP on the MMU?
Yes, you will see a certified Physician’s Assistant (PA) or Nurse Practitioner (NP) that has direct access to your computerized medical record.
Can the PCP on the MMU renew my medication, and what happens if I need urgent
medications?
Yes, the PCP can renew your medications and you will continue to receive those medications
through VA Pharmacies or VA Mail Order Pharmacies. Acute medications will be provided by
contract pharmacies in the MMU cities via a voucher.
Can I get my blood drawn on the Mobile Medical Unit?
Yes, basic lab and urinalysis will be done on the MMU.
If I’m in the area, can I just walk-in?
Services are for scheduled routine Primary Care with occasional walk-in availability. Efforts will be made to accommodate walk-ins based upon availability. Patients with urgent healthcare needs should call or travel to the nearest VA-staff clinic or urgent care clinic.
What if I have an emergency?
The MMUs are not intended for emergency treatment. If you have a medical emergency, call 911
or go to your nearest emergency room at your expense, unless you are eligible for private care at
VA expense.
Who will schedule my appointment, and will I receive an appointment letter?
All MMU appointments will be scheduled by staff assigned to the MMUs. You will
receive a letter regarding your appointment.
What number do I call if I want to cancel or reschedule my appointment?
Veterans can call 1-
moment you know you need to cancel or reschedule.
CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital - Kleberg
1311 General East Cavazos Blvd.
Kingsville, TX 78363
Mi Casa Home Health Care Agency
701 N. Texas Blvd.
Alice, TX 78332
Carrizo Springs Civic Center
407 N. 7th St.
Carrizo Springs, TX 78834
Other services at VA Texas Valley health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our Audiology clinic and community care providers for speech pathology provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, screening for employee hearing conservation and offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Community care services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our laboratories and our contracted laboratory provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Telehealth
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women's health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager