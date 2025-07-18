Corpus Christi VA Mobile Medical Unit

American Legion

1701 S. Church St.

Rockport, TX 78382

How will I know if I’m eligible to be seen on the MMU?

If you are a VATVCBHCS enrolled Veteran who lives in the cities listed above or surrounding

areas, then you can be seen on the MMU.



What if I am not enrolled?

We will have staff on board the MMUs to assist with enrollment into VA healthcare. You can also visit

your local Veterans Service Officer for an enrollment application or you can call HEC Registration at 1-

or if you are near one of our VA-staffed outpatient clinics, you can stop by and fill out an

application. Remember, you will need your DD Form 214 to enroll in VA healthcare. Once registered, we

will assign you to the closest VA-staffed outpatient clinic and schedule you into the MMU clinic location

nearest you.



If I am already enrolled in Primary Care at a VA-staffed outpatient clinic, will my assigned

Primary Care Provider (PCP) and VA-staffed outpatient clinic change?

No, you can remain with your assigned PCP and VA-staffed outpatient clinic; however, you can

choose to be re-assigned to a new PCP on the MMU.



Will I see my assigned PCP on the MMU?

Yes, you will see a certified Physician’s Assistant (PA) or Nurse Practitioner (NP) that has direct access to your computerized medical record.



Can the PCP on the MMU renew my medication, and what happens if I need urgent

medications?

Yes, the PCP can renew your medications and you will continue to receive those medications

through VA Pharmacies or VA Mail Order Pharmacies. Acute medications will be provided by

contract pharmacies in the MMU cities via a voucher.



Can I get my blood drawn on the Mobile Medical Unit?

Yes, basic lab and urinalysis will be done on the MMU.



If I’m in the area, can I just walk-in?

Services are for scheduled routine Primary Care with occasional walk-in availability. Efforts will be made to accommodate walk-ins based upon availability. Patients with urgent healthcare needs should call or travel to the nearest VA-staff clinic or urgent care clinic.



What if I have an emergency?

The MMUs are not intended for emergency treatment. If you have a medical emergency, call 911

or go to your nearest emergency room at your expense, unless you are eligible for private care at

VA expense.



Who will schedule my appointment, and will I receive an appointment letter?

All MMU appointments will be scheduled by staff assigned to the MMUs. You will

receive a letter regarding your appointment.



What number do I call if I want to cancel or reschedule my appointment?

Veterans can call 1- to cancel or reschedule their appointments. We ask that the

moment you know you need to cancel or reschedule.