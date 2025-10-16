VA to host Saturday flu vaccine clinic in Harlingen and Corpus Christi
PRESS RELEASE
October 16, 2025
Harlingen, TX - VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System will offer flu vaccines at two locations on Saturday, October 26. No appointment is needed. Veterans can walk in and get vaccinated.
WHAT:
Free flu vaccines for enrolled Veterans
WHEN:
Saturday, October 26, 2024
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
WHERE:
- Harlingen VA Health Care Center
2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen, TX 78550
- Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic
925 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78416
WHO:
Veterans enrolled in VA health care
WHY IT MATTERS:
Getting a flu shot is a quick, easy way to protect your health and your community.
DETAILS:
VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System will offer flu vaccines at two locations on Saturday, October 26. No appointment is needed. Veterans can walk in and get vaccinated.
Flu vaccines help prevent serious illness, hospital stays, and complications—especially for older adults and those with chronic conditions.
LEARN MORE:
Call Hugo Martinez at 956-291-9243.
Follow us on Facebook @VCBHCS for updates on future events.