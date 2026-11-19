PRESS RELEASE

November 12, 2026

Harlingen, TX - The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will sign a health care resources contract to embed university specialists - such as gastroenterologists, orthopedic surgeons and advanced practice providers - inside VA clinics.

WHAT: The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will sign a health care resources contract to embed university specialists - such as gastroenterologists, orthopedic surgeons and advanced practice providers - inside VA clinics. The agreement ensures local Veterans receive specialized digestive, bone and joint care directly at the clinics.

WHO: Veterans, their families and caregivers in the Rio Grande Valley

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, 10 a.m. CST (media, please arrive by 9:30 a.m.)

WHERE: Harlingen VA Health Care Center, 2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen, Texas 78550

VISUALS: Contract signing and handshake photos. Subject matter experts will be available for interviews after the ceremony.

MEDIA RSVP: Please confirm attendance by Nov. 13. Media who cannot attend can request photos and a post-event summary. For details or media inquiries, contact Hugo Martinez, public affairs officer, at Hugo.Martinez@va.gov or .

BACKGROUND: More Veterans enroll in VA care here every year. As that number grows, so does the need for specialty care. This partnership adds doctors, shortens the wait for appointments and keeps care in a place Veterans know and trust. In addition, it allows medical students, residents and fellows to train alongside VA teams and learn Veteran-centered care.

“Veterans have earned timely, excellent care,” said Dr. Jennifer A. Wood, chief of staff, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System. “Serving as a model for how VA and a university can work together, this partnership brings top specialists to veterans close to home and gives us a strong base to do even more. We will keep listening to Veterans’ needs and look at adding more specialties.”

To learn about upcoming events, visit the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System events page.