National Veterans Creative Arts Competition and Festival

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System uses the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities. The divisions are: Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Music, and Visual Arts.

Key dates to note

  • VCB competition deadline: Monday, June 30, 2025
  • Entries must be completed or recorded on or after October 1, 2024
  • By October 1, 2025, VCB will submit the top three finalists in each category to the national competition
  • National competition winners will be announced in January 2026

Rules and entry forms

Across the country each year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities compete in a local creative arts competition. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. Local creative arts competition top winning entries advance to a national judging process and first, second and third place entries are determined at the national level. First place winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival hosted by a different VA facility each year.

Submit your artwork and accompanying release form to the following email: VHAVCBCreativeArts@va.gov

For questions or concerns, please reach out to the following staff: 
  • Dr. Jessica Carmona, Acting Local Recovery Coordinator,
  • Karen Lara, Whole Health Partner
  • Leticia Burton, Whole Health Partner

VA Form 10-3202 and VA Form 10-5345

  • The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival (NVCAF) is an annual event by the Department of Veterans Affairs that showcases artistic talents of Veterans from local VA facility competitions. Categories include creative writing, dance, drama, music, and visual arts. The festival offers rehabilitative therapy, helping Veterans cope with physical and emotional challenges while recognizing their artistic achievements.

