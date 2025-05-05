National Veterans Creative Arts Competition and Festival
VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System uses the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities. The divisions are: Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Music, and Visual Arts.
Key dates to note
- VCB competition deadline: Monday, June 30, 2025
- Entries must be completed or recorded on or after October 1, 2024
- By October 1, 2025, VCB will submit the top three finalists in each category to the national competition
- National competition winners will be announced in January 2026
Rules and entry forms
Across the country each year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities compete in a local creative arts competition. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. Local creative arts competition top winning entries advance to a national judging process and first, second and third place entries are determined at the national level. First place winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival hosted by a different VA facility each year.
Submit your artwork and accompanying release form to the following email: VHAVCBCreativeArts@va.gov
For questions or concerns, please reach out to the following staff:
- Dr. Jessica Carmona, Acting Local Recovery Coordinator,
- Karen Lara, Whole Health Partner
- Leticia Burton, Whole Health Partner