Dr. Jennifer A. Wood was appointed Chief of Staff for the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System effective September 11, 2022.

A native of South Texas, she completed her PhD in Clinical Psychology at the University of Mississippi, returning to Texas to complete both an internship and fellowship at South Texas VA Health Care System’s Audie L. Murphy VA Medical Center.

Following her clinical training, she accepted a position as staff psychologist at the Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic.

In 2010, Dr. Wood was appointed as the Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health for VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System. In that role, she oversaw mental health programming for 7 facilities as well as multiple tele-mental health sites of care. She initiated an APA-approved Psychology Internship program and a partnership with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Medical School for a Psychiatry Residency.

Dr. Wood has successfully secured multiple grants to enhance clinical care, completed several VISN 4 HSA 4.3 and VACO level leadership trainings, is certified in Prolonged Exposure Therapy, and has training in systems redesign.

In addition to her clinical duties, Dr. Wood holds academic appointments with both the University of Texas Health Science Center, Department of Psychiatry, and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Medical School, Department of Psychiatry and Neurology, as an Assistant Professor.

Dr. Wood’s clinical and research interests include: evaluation of tele-mental health interventions, application of innovative service delivery systems in rural settings, as well as geriatric and neuropsychological assessment.