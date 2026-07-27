In this role, he leads the Corpus Christi Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), Environmental Management Services, Logistics, Privacy, Prosthetics, and Safety.

Before joining VCB, Mr. Kotara served as Interim Assistant Director at the El Paso VA Health Care System from January to September 2025. Earlier, he was acting Assistant Director at the Amarillo VA Health Care System (VAHCS) from September 2024 to January 2025, where he oversaw the Amarillo CBOCs.

Before becoming an Assistant Director, Mr. Kotara led ambulatory care operations at Amarillo VAHCS as Director and Group Practice Manager, a role he held since 2021. There, he worked to improve Veterans' access to care and lift provider productivity. In 2022, a special assignment made him Acting Chief of Primary Care, where he led a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) reboot that won same-day access for Amarillo Veterans.

Mr. Kotara began his VA career in 2008 as a Medical Instrument Technician, performing echocardiograms and vascular ultrasounds. He moved into Health Care Administration to make a bigger difference for Veterans. In 2011, he became the CBOC coordinator at Amarillo VAHCS, supporting care for rural Veterans and helping open two new CBOCs. In 2014, he became executive assistant to the chief of staff, supporting oversight of clinical services.

Mr. Kotara earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from West Texas A&M University and a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Texas Tech University. He graduated from the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Leadership Development Institute in 2012 and has mentored future VHA leaders ever since.

He was raised on a farm in White Deer, Texas, a small rural town in the Texas Panhandle. He is the proud father of four daughters and grandfather to four grandchildren who have him wrapped around their fingers. In his free time, he enjoys fishing, hiking, reading, and traveling.