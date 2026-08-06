A short talk helps Veterans manage stress

Stress is tough. So are you. Your primary care team can help. Stress is common, and it affects your health.

A short talk with your VA primary care team can help you manage stress and that one conversation can open the door to real support for your health. Stress is tough, and you don't have to carry it alone. Here's why that talk matters, how it works, and what it can do for you.

Let's Talk Stress was launched in July 2026 at VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System. The idea is simple: stress is common, stress affects health, and a brief talk in primary care can lead to real help.

Why the talk matters

Stress doesn't stay in one place. It wears on your sleep, your mood, and how well you manage conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure. Left alone, it builds. Many Veterans never bring it up — they think it's not "bad enough," or there's no time. There is time, and it counts. Your care team may simply ask, "How has stress been affecting your daily life?" and go from there.

How the talk works

Your care team keeps it simple, with three steps:

Talk with your provider about how you're feeling.

with your provider about how you're feeling. Learn strategies to manage stress and build resilience.

strategies to manage stress and build resilience. Thrive by using those tools to stay strong for what matters most.

What the talk can do

One conversation can connect you to Whole Health and Healthy Living support: tai chi, qi gong, yoga, meditation, mindfulness, health coaching, biofeedback, acupuncture, and help with sleep, nutrition, and daily routines. When more help fits, your team can bring in Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI), social work, and other services.

Sometimes stress isn't only in your head. During one visit, a Veteran shared that unpaid water and electric bills were causing constant worry; the power had been shut off more than once before. Nursing staff listened, and a VA social worker helped set up autopay so the bills were handled. With that weight lifted, the Veteran could focus on their health again.

"Stress should be addressed, not as a separate issue from chronic disease management, but as a core component of Veteran-centric care, helping Veterans build resilience, strengthen trust in their primary care team, and connect everyday wellbeing to long-term health outcomes." - Dr. Jorge A. Zamora-Legoff, Associate Chief of Staff (ACOS) for Primary Care, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System

Ready to talk? Bring it up at your next primary care visit, or ask to schedule one. Not ready yet? Start by exploring VA Whole Health and the tools that help you feel steadier.

For more stories about Veteran health and wellbeing, visit VA News.

If stress ever feels like too much, help is here any time. Call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, then press 1. You can also text 838255 or chat online.