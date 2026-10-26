Army centenarian from Alice, Texas, turned 104

Army centenarian Francisco Ybanez, 104, served in World War II, loved building with wood and danced with his wife for 60 years.

Army centenarian Francisco Ybanez turned 104 on Sept. 28. He served in World War II, then spent his life building things and taking care of the people he loves.

We joined five generations of his family in Alice, Texas, to celebrate him. Francisco served in the Army from December 1942 to January 1946.

A career of hard work

After the military, Francisco worked on the railroad. Later, he became a bulldozer operator and made his home in George West, Texas.

He never stopped working with his hands. Francisco loved building cabinets and lawn chairs from wood.

A life of dancing and family

Francisco loved to dance with his wife, Antonia Alaniz Ybanez. They were married 60 years before she passed away.

Together they raised four children. Today, he has nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He loves spending time with all of them.

“He’s a great dad. He made sure all of his children always had what they needed.” said his daughter, Mary Lou.

Support for the people who care for Veterans

Caring for an older Veteran takes love and energy. Families don’t have to do it alone. Learn about VA family and caregiver benefits.

Francisco’s story joins others across Texas. Read how Navy centenarian Kay Clementson recalls peeling potatoes under fire.