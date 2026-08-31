Early detection by a VA nurse saves a life

Early detection saved a Veteran's life. Before he had any real symptoms, a VA nurse practitioner caught the warning signs, and the family who watched it happen made sure that nurse got thanked.

Nurse Practitioner Andersen Ogunbor noticed something subtle in the Veteran's care. Small enough to overlook. He listened, asked more questions, and investigated further. That decision led to the early detection of a serious heart condition - one that can go unnoticed until it is far harder to treat. Because he acted early, specialists had time to step in and help.

The Veteran's spouse never forgot it. She wrote a letter that became a surprise DAISY Award nomination for NP Ogunbor.

One question that changed everything

On Aug. 13, Ogunbor walked into what he thought was a routine meeting at the Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic. Instead, nursing leadership and colleagues were waiting to celebrate him with applause and the scent of cinnamon rolls, a DAISY tradition.

For the family, the stakes were high. A worry got heard. A hidden problem got caught in time. The Veteran got the care he needed, and his family got more time with him.

In her letter, the spouse wrote that great care comes down to more than knowledge. It is about listening, caring, and being willing to act when something does not seem right. Because NP Ogunbor did all three, she wrote, her husband can keep enjoying life with his family, friends, and community - a gift beyond measure.

What the DAISY Award honors

The DAISY Award grew out of one family's grief. In 1999, J. Patrick Barnes died at 33 from complications of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). Grateful for the compassion of his nurses, his family created the award to honor nurses worldwide. DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The cinnamon rolls are a nod to one of Barnes' favorite treats during his illness.

On the morning of August 13 in Corpus Christi, the applause rose, and with it the warm scent of cinnamon, the symbolism of gratitude. NP Andersen Ogunbor didn’t expect an award; he expected another day’s work. The honor found him where he lives most of his professional life - in the quiet, careful rooms where listening can save a life.