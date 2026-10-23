Navy centenarian, 100, recalls peeling potatoes under fire

Navy centenarian Kay Clementson turned 100 on Sept. 24. He still lives in his own home. He still drives.

Navy centenarian Kay Clementson turned 100 on Sept. 24. He still lives in his own home. He still drives.

“Today, we celebrate gratitude, we celebrate service,” said Randy B. Kotara, assistant director of the Valley Coastal Bend VA Health Care System, at the celebration. “Real heroism is marked not only by what someone does in moments of crisis but by how they live every day that follows.”

A boy with hundreds of airplane cards

Clementson was born in Mathis, Texas, at his grandparents’ home, “Pa Clemy and Cousin Ode’s Chicken Farm.” His father, Jack, was a Navy radioman in World War I. During World War II, Jack taught radio operators at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio.

Kay joined the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Brackenridge High School. He wanted the Navy, not the infantry. Two days before his 18th birthday, he walked into the post office and volunteered.

A neighbor smoked two to three packs of Wings Cigarettes a day. Each pack held an airplane trading card. The neighbor gave every card to young Kay. He taped hundreds to his bedroom walls and studied them.

At boot camp, he finished at the top of his class in plane recognition. The Navy offered him a job as an instructor. He said no. He wanted to go to war with his buddies.

Rescue and storms at Okinawa

Clementson served as a deckhand on Landing Ship, Medium (LSM) 96. The ship sailed from San Diego to Pearl Harbor, the Philippines, and Okinawa. At Okinawa, his crew pulled alongside damaged ships to rescue sailors and fight fires.

One night, a suicide plane hit a hospital ship. He still remembers dragging heavy fire hoses and carrying wounded men to safety.

Another day, while he peeled potatoes on the spud locker, a kamikaze plane approached. A nearby destroyer fired over him. The blast knocked him to the deck. He laughs about it now.

Typhoons sank more ships than the enemy did, he says. Waves reached 25 feet. In the second storm, his captain ran the ship hard onto the beach. A tug had to pull it out afterward.

He says he and his shipmates were typical young sailors who thought bad things wouldn’t happen to them. He was never scared then, he says. He gets more scared thinking about it now.

A full life after the Navy

Clementson left the Navy in 1946, before he turned 20. He painted houses in San Antonio. In 1954, he married Hildegard. They were married 70 years. They raised their family in Alice, where he worked 20 years for Findley Engineering Service Company before he retired in 1977.

They camped, fished, and water skied at Lake Mathis. He plays the piano and keeps careful records of rainfall.

Today, he exercises, takes care of himself, and plans to renew his driver’s license. His children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren celebrated with him.

“We thank him for giving us the opportunity to care for him over the years,” Kotara said.

Know a Veteran who wants to stay independent at home? Read about VA home and community care here https://www.va.gov/geriatrics/pages/Home_and_Community_Based_Services.asp