Whole Health Summit helps Laredo Veterans put goals first

At the Whole Health Summit in Laredo, Veterans tried battlefield acupuncture, meditation, and more, and met whole health staff focused on their goals.

Veterans in Laredo spent Sept. 23 at the Whole Health Summit answering one question: What matters to you?

At the summit, Veterans heard from Dr. Patricia Niles, a Whole Health Lifestyle Medicine nurse practitioner, about how our lifestyle affects our health and well-being in a personalized, holistic way.

It's a different question than "What's the matter with you?" Whole Health starts with your goals. Then builds care around them. VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System hosted the summit so Veterans could see what that looks like.

Try it for yourself

Veterans didn’t just hear about Whole Health. They tried it.

Whole Health basics: Veterans learned how their care team builds a plan around their goals.

Veterans learned how their care team builds a plan around their goals. Clinical hypnosis: Veterans practiced guided techniques for focused attention and deep relaxation.

Veterans practiced guided techniques for focused attention and deep relaxation. Lifestyle medicine: Veterans explored healthy habits for long-term wellness.

Veterans explored healthy habits for long-term wellness. Meditation and guided imagery: Veterans practiced ways to calm the mind and build resilience.

Veterans practiced ways to calm the mind and build resilience. Yoga and tai chi: Veterans used gentle movement to improve balance and strength.

Help in one stop

Veterans also left with answers. VA health teams and community partners staffed information tables. Partners brought resources made for Veterans and their families.

VA enrollment staff were there, too. They helped Veterans who weren’t yet enrolled in VA health care get started.

VA suicide prevention staff also shared resources and took time to talk. Veterans could ask questions in person, in their own words.

Free refreshments and door prizes rounded out the day.

Your next step

Ask your VA care team: “How can Whole Health fit my life?” Your answer is where your plan starts.

Not enrolled in VA health care yet? Want to hear about future events? Call to learn more.

If you or a Veteran you love needs support right now, help is always there. Dial 988, then press 1, or text 838255. You can also chat online with the Veterans Crisis Line. It’s free and confidential, 24/7.

Read more about how Whole Health helps Veterans here.