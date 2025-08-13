Physician jobs
Welcome to VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System's physician recruitment page. Our healthcare system, serving Veterans across Harlingen, Brownsville, McAllen, Corpus Christi, and Laredo, as well as surrounding areas, offers you more than just a job – it presents a fulfilling career dedicated to honoring our nation's heroes. Discover the unmatched professional and personal growth opportunities that come with being part of our dedicated team. Join us in our mission to deliver the highest standard of care and make a profound difference in the lives of those who served.
James Core
Physician/Provider Recruiter
VA Texas Valley health care
Phone:
Email: James.Core1@va.gov
About us
VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System (VATVCBHCS) is a network of VA Outpatient Clinics dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of Veterans in South Texas, including facilities in Harlingen, Brownsville, McAllen, Corpus Christi, and Laredo. We are committed to providing comprehensive, compassionate care to the men and women who have bravely served our country.
As a physician with VATVCBHCS, you'll be part of a mission-driven team focused on delivering the highest standard of care to our nation's heroes. Our physicians benefit from a supportive and collaborative work environment, state-of-the-art medical resources, and a commitment to continuing professional development. At VA, you can practice medicine in a variety of care environments and specialties, and you'll find unparalleled opportunities for growth and leadership.
Join us and embrace a career where you can make a real difference in the lives of Veterans, while enjoying a fulfilling and rewarding professional journey. Explore the dynamic career opportunities at VATVCBHCS and become a vital part of an organization with a steadfast commitment to excellence and service.
Our clinics:
Brownsville VA Clinic
Corpus Christi VA Clinic
Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic
Harlingen VA Clinic
Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic - Treasure Hills
Laredo VA Clinic
McAllen VA Clinic
South Enterprize VA Clinic
Find more information about VA Careers below
Helpful links
-
USAJOB openings at VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System
-
VA employment benefits
-
VA Careers: Physician, Dentist, Podiatrist