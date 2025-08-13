Physician jobs

About us

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System (VATVCBHCS) is a network of VA Outpatient Clinics dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of Veterans in South Texas, including facilities in Harlingen, Brownsville, McAllen, Corpus Christi, and Laredo. We are committed to providing comprehensive, compassionate care to the men and women who have bravely served our country.

As a physician with VATVCBHCS, you'll be part of a mission-driven team focused on delivering the highest standard of care to our nation's heroes. Our physicians benefit from a supportive and collaborative work environment, state-of-the-art medical resources, and a commitment to continuing professional development. At VA, you can practice medicine in a variety of care environments and specialties, and you'll find unparalleled opportunities for growth and leadership.

Join us and embrace a career where you can make a real difference in the lives of Veterans, while enjoying a fulfilling and rewarding professional journey. Explore the dynamic career opportunities at VATVCBHCS and become a vital part of an organization with a steadfast commitment to excellence and service.