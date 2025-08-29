Is the Program of General Caregiver Support Services right for me?

This program may be right for you if all these descriptions are true for you:

You care for a Veteran who is enrolled in VA health care, and

You provide personal care services to the Veteran, and

You want to connect with other caregivers, get more support from a professional care team, or grow your skills as a caregiver

Personal care services are services the Veteran needs from another person. They include care or assistance to support these parts of the Veteran’s life:

Health and well-being

Everyday personal needs (like feeding, bathing, and dressing)

Safety, protection, or instruction in their daily living environment

Note: You don’t need to be a relative or live with the Veteran to be considered a general caregiver.