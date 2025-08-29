The Program of General Caregiver Support Services
If you help care for a Veteran who gets their health care from VA, you may be able to get certain support services. Find out if our Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS) may be right for you and how to enroll.
Is the Program of General Caregiver Support Services right for me?
This program may be right for you if all these descriptions are true for you:
- You care for a Veteran who is enrolled in VA health care, and
- You provide personal care services to the Veteran, and
- You want to connect with other caregivers, get more support from a professional care team, or grow your skills as a caregiver
Personal care services are services the Veteran needs from another person. They include care or assistance to support these parts of the Veteran’s life:
- Health and well-being
- Everyday personal needs (like feeding, bathing, and dressing)
- Safety, protection, or instruction in their daily living environment
Note: You don’t need to be a relative or live with the Veteran to be considered a general caregiver.
How do I enroll in this program?
Contact the caregiver support team or the caregiver support coordinator at your nearest VA facility. You can also request a referral from the Veteran’s VA health care team.
Find your caregiver support team
You’ll then complete an intake with the caregiver support team or the caregiver support coordinator. The Veteran must agree to receive care from you and have you listed as their caregiver in their health care record.
What services and support does this program offer?
The Program of General Caregiver Support Services provides these services:
- Peer support mentoring
- Skills training
- Coaching
- Telephone support
- Online programs
- Referrals to available resources
What if the Veteran isn’t enrolled in VA health care yet?
The Veteran must apply for VA health care benefits first. After the Veteran enrolls in VA health care, you can then ask about enrolling in the general caregiver program.
Learn more about how to apply for VA health care
Note: Active-duty service members undergoing a medical discharge will need to apply for VA health care before or after submitting their application for caregiver assistance.
Learn more about active-duty service members and VA health care
How are the 2 VA caregiver support programs different?
We offer 2 programs to support caregivers of Veterans enrolled in VA health care:
- The Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS)
- The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)
Both programs offer these services:
- A caregiver support team at your local facility
- Phone and text support
- Support and services, such as coaching, peer support mentoring, support groups, and training and education
PCAFC also offers these benefits to eligible Primary and Secondary Family Caregivers:
- Enhanced respite care
- Mental health counseling
- Travel and lodging daily allowance when traveling with the Veteran for VA-approved health care
And PCAFC offers these benefits to eligible Primary Family Caregivers:
- A monthly stipend (payment)
- Access to health care through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA)—if you don’t already qualify for health care under another plan
- Legal and financial planning services related to the needs of the injured Veteran
Who should I contact if I need help with this program?
Call the Caregiver Support Line at