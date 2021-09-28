Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

Coming soon!

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations in the Tomah, Wisconsin area. Facilities include our Tomah VA Medical Center and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in La Crosse, Owen, Tomah, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.