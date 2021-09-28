 Skip to Content
Mission and vision

VA Tomah Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations in the Tomah, Wisconsin area. Facilities include our Tomah VA Medical Center and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in La Crosse, Owen, Tomah, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

