Women Veterans Town Hall

Join the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/TomahWVTH

Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. CST
Free

Join the Tomah VA Medical Center for a women Veterans virtual town hall event. We will share information and updates about health care issues of interest for women Veterans in our area. Among other things, we will have a look at Women's History Month, present information about residential treatment programs, share details about VA apps and podcasts, and provide Whole Health options for women Veterans. If you have specific issues or topics you would like us to discuss, please send them to Tomah.VAMedicalCenter@va.gov.

Join the meeting March 17, 2022 at 5:30pm

