Tomah WI- Live Music with Blaine Hackett (AKA Right Blaine)
When:
Mon. Mar 4, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm CT
Where:
Bldg.455/ Veterans Hall
500 East Veterans Street
Tomah, WI
Cost:
Free
Tomah VA Medical Center will be entertaining Veterans with artist Blaine Hackett on March 4, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. in Building 455/ Veterans Hall. Mr. Hackett has an eclectic set list that includes many top hits from the Beatles to Ed Sheeran. He will even throw in some Celtic tunes when he has his Irish on! All Veterans are welcome!