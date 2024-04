When: Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Building 401 Room 1100 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Tomah VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join the Tomah VAMC as we participate in celebrating National Library Week at your Tomah VA Library, April 7-13th. Our Open House will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Food & fun for everyone!